To cope with a natural disaster, you’ll probably want food, shelter,
and clothing. But what you really need, according to University of
Georgia geographer Marguerite Madden, is … geomatics? “For a long
time, it was hard to explain what I do,” says Madden, who cochairs the
Gi4DM meeting in Torino, Italy. “Now I say, ‘You know those spatial
images you see on Google Earth? Well, I make them possible.’ ” After
recent natural disasters — hurricanes, cyclones, quakes — satellite
images have been crucial in helping rescue workers navigate stricken
areas. At this year’s conference, says Madden, much of the focus will
be on forming “emergency coalitions.” That way, when disaster strikes,
one country can harness the satellite power of many. — DAN MACSAI
Tue, February 02
BOUNCE BACK
International Symposium on Geo-information for Disaster Management
