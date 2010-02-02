International Symposium on Geo-information for Disaster Management

To cope with a natural disaster, you’ll probably want food, shelter,

and clothing. But what you really need, according to University of

Georgia geographer Marguerite Madden, is … geomatics? “For a long

time, it was hard to explain what I do,” says Madden, who cochairs the

Gi4DM meeting in Torino, Italy. “Now I say, ‘You know those spatial

images you see on Google Earth? Well, I make them possible.’ ” After

recent natural disasters — hurricanes, cyclones, quakes — satellite

images have been crucial in helping rescue workers navigate stricken

areas. At this year’s conference, says Madden, much of the focus will

be on forming “emergency coalitions.” That way, when disaster strikes,

one country can harness the satellite power of many. — DAN MACSAI