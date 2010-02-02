Designing for Children

“Investing in the Future” may sound like a personal-finance seminar,

but at Toys “R” Us, it was one of the past year’s top toy trends.

Learning and exploration products delivered 4% of sales in the $21

billion sector. As that slice keeps growing, industry leaders will meet

in Mumbai to discuss how to design products that help kids learn.

(Those Legos? They foster architectural ability!) This pursuit is

definitely not altruistic. “Parents are resisting the urge to splurge

on themselves, but they’re willing to make investments in their

children’s futures,” says Bob Friedland of Toys “R” Us. Way to take the

fun out of playtime. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER