Unprotected sex can hurt your health — and the economy. According

to the CDC, the U.S. spends up to $20 billion each year treating

sexually transmitted infections. That doesn’t factor in STI-induced

sick days: Each case of syphilis costs an estimated $112 in lost

productivity. But as health groups will be shouting all month long,

there’s a simple way to save you and that money — the condom. Our

little/large (remove as applicable) latex friend is up to 95% effective

at stopping HIV and slashes risk of STIs such as gonorrhea and

chlamydia. So cover up. — THEUNIS BATES

Mon, February 01



PROTECT

National Condom Month

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.