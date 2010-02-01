Opening of the Trump Soho Hotel

In her book The Trump Card, Ivanka Trump notes that most

twentysomethings must endure “the growing pains and lowly paper-pushing

assignments that come with earning your stripes.” Not she. At 28, Trump

is set to open this New York hotel, for which she did everything from

helping secure the site to picking furniture. (She tells us via email

that she so loved the Fendi Casa chaise in each guest room “that I

ordered one for my apartment.”) Paper pushers, she knows she’s lucky.

“Did I have an edge getting started in business? No question,” she

writes in her book. “Get over it.” — JEFF CHU

