Master of Magazine Design, on How iPad Will Revolutionize the Discipline

Luke Hayman, a partner at Pentagram, is probably one of the top three magazine designers working today, having done the recent redesigns of New York, Time, and Travel+Leisure. In the wake of the iPad reveal, he’s already up with five ways the device will change magazine design. The tastiest, savviest bits:

The end of frequency

Say goodbye to the idea of monthly magazines, or weeklies, or

dailies. Print publications, already under siege by the Internet and

24-hour news cycle, will have to learn to adapt to a world of

instantaneous updates. This is most obvious for news and business

publications, but it’s just as true for fashion, entertainment and

specialized titles.

A reset on advertising

The mean little conventions of online advertising–banner ads, pop

ups, and so forth–aren’t popular with readers, with advertisers, and

certainly not with designers. The iPad’s a new medium that will create

a whole range of opportunities. Once people start exploiting what it

can do, we may see the kind of creative renaissance that will deliver

the next George Lois or Lee Clow. People will start subscribing to certain i-mags just for the ads alone.

A new way of telling stories

Editors have been telling us for years that people won’t read long

stories online. Yet they will read 1,000-page novels on their Kindles.

What will they be willing to read on their iPad? I predict the return

of long-form journalism. At the same time, visual storytelling will

take deeper, richer forms. Information design will be more important

than ever. Something like New York’s Approval Matrix

that we designed back in 2005 with Adam Moss is popular in print but

will really come to life in this format. Some people might subscribe to

it all by itself.