Haiti List: How We Are Helping

Latest:

As you know GLOCAL influence is the best, bit of Global effect and a bit of

Local impact. Here is a great and useful example: PECHA KUCHA & ARCHITECTURE FOR HUMANITY JOIN IN THE REBUILDING

OF HAITI. Pecha Kucha is a 20 slides, 20 seconds inspiration gathering that

occurs in several cities around the world featuring local luminaries.

This February 20th a global conference FOR HAITI will be streamed

live from 276 cities around the world. Architecture for Humanity with Pecha

Kucha will run a continuous 24-hour edition raising funds for the rebuilding.

http://www.pecha-kucha.org/pechakucha-for-haiti

Locally in the Bay Area we are seeing

various things pop up from high school bake sales to local Bay Area “Dine for

Haiti” events and presentations by those who have been there (see below). I

received texts from friends requesting immediate fund donations, received an

email from One Laptop Per Child to donate the second of the two I ordered last

year (I had ordered one for the overseas gift and one for myself… It went to a

local school). They are tracking them all down and asking for a donated send

in, address at list end.





Social

Media

#1 – Google Aggregate, Very Useful:

http://www.google.com/relief/haitiearthquake/

-SMS

Donation, US

-SMS text “HAITI” to 90999 to donate $10 to Red Cross relief efforts

-SMS text “YELE” to 501501 to Donate $5 to Yele Haiti’s Earthquake Relief

efforts