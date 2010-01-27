Haiti List: How We Are Helping

Latest:
As you know GLOCAL influence is the best, bit of Global effect and a bit of
Local impact. Here is a great and useful example: PECHA KUCHA & ARCHITECTURE FOR HUMANITY JOIN IN THE REBUILDING
OF HAITI. Pecha Kucha is a 20 slides, 20 seconds inspiration gathering that
occurs in several cities around the world featuring local luminaries.
This February 20th a global conference FOR HAITI will be streamed
live from 276 cities around the world. Architecture for Humanity with Pecha
Kucha will run a continuous 24-hour edition raising funds for the rebuilding.
http://www.pecha-kucha.org/pechakucha-for-haiti
Locally in the Bay Area we are seeing
various things pop up from high school bake sales to local Bay Area “Dine for
Haiti” events and presentations by those who have been there (see below). I
received texts from friends requesting immediate fund donations, received an
email from One Laptop Per Child to donate the second of the two I ordered last
year (I had ordered one for the overseas gift and one for myself… It went to a
local school). They are tracking them all down and asking for a donated send
in, address at list end.
Social
Media
#1 – Google Aggregate, Very Useful:
http://www.google.com/relief/haitiearthquake/
-SMS
Donation, US
-SMS text “HAITI” to 90999 to donate $10 to Red Cross relief efforts
-SMS text “YELE” to 501501 to Donate $5 to Yele Haiti’s Earthquake Relief
efforts
-SMS
text “GIVE10” to 20222 to donate $10 to Direct Relief
helps find:
http://www.facebook.com/group.php?v=wall&gid=252988675717
Collect:
http://twitter.com/#search?q=Haiti%20OR%20%23haiti
Mass
Contribution
Text for the Red Cross 90999, over $22 million collected thus far –
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/01/18/AR2010011803792.html
Popular
Culture
http://www.popeater.com/2010/01/15/george-clooney-haiti-telethon/https://hopeforhaitinow.org/Default.asp
http://www.popeater.com/2010/01/15/lady-gaga-haiti-oprah-video/
-Tiger
Woods, donating $3 million to Wyclef Jean’s Yele Haiti relief fund
-Gisele Bundchen, $1.5 million to the Red Cross
-Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, $1 million to Doctors Without Borders
-The Hollywood Foreign Press, the group behind the Golden Globes, $100,000 to
Yele Haiti
-Walt Disney Co., $100,000 to the Red Cross
Presentation in Berkeley Monday February
1st. – “HAITI – Before, During and After the Quake” Walter Riley and
Barbara Rhine were in Port-au-Prince during and after the earthquake. For
a decade civil rights attorney Riley has been part of HaitiAction.net. In 2004
he co-founded the Haitian Emergency Relief Fund, HERF. Former Golden Gate
law professor Barbara represents children in contested child custody cases.
After speaking they will answer questions. Proceeds going to Haiti.
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street,
Berkeley (510) 848-3227 Monday, February 1st at 7:30 pm. Club members
free. Others $5.
From One Laptop per Child (OLPC) For
Haiti
“75% of the schools in Port-au-Prince have been destroyed in the recent
earthquake, but by good fortune, none of our Haitian team was hurt. They have
spare parts and OLPC technical staff and teachers, and stand prepared to deploy
these XOs. Because of the XO’s unique features (sunlight readability, solar
powered, water resistant, drop proof), it is also an ideal tool for relief work.
Send
any purchased, used or broken XO laptops in – If you or the child to whom you
gave the laptop is no longer using it, please send it to:
OLPC FOR HAITI c/o Exel
615 Westport Parkway #500
Grapevine, TX 76051″
Thank
you.