iPad Fact and Fiction: An Interactive Guide to Eight Years of Rumors and Reporting

On Tuesday, B.C. (Before Cupertino), we ran down all of the milestones in almost a decade’s worth of Apple Tablet development. (An A.D.–After Debut–update of that timeline is here.) Above, a handy interactive graphic showing who was right, kind of right, and dead wrong.

The Wall Street Journal was more right than wrong. The New York Times was generally right, but given their intimate involvement with this super-secret project and forthcoming iPad NYT edition, shouldn’t we have expected more? Aren’t good journalists supposed to be really bad at keeping secrets?

Reporting by Kit Eaton

Interactive Graphic by Mike Deal and Conor Birney

