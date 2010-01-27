advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple iPad Launch by the Numbers

There’s a lot of information flying around about Apple’s just-unveiled iPad tablet, so we broke it down into its most basic form: numbers. Here, a quick scan of relevant info to make you the resident iPad guru. 30: Number of seconds after 10 a.m. PST that Steve Jobs appeared on stage. 19: years between the release of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook 100, and the first Apple tablet, the iPad.

By Zachary Wilson2 minute Read
iPad

advertisement
advertisement

There’s a lot of information flying around about Apple’s just-unveiled iPad tablet, so we broke it down into its most basic form: numbers. Here, a quick scan of relevant info to make you the resident iPad guru.

30: Number of seconds after 10 a.m. PST that Steve Jobs appeared on stage.

19: years between the release of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook 100, and the first Apple tablet, the iPad.

34: Number of years Apple has existed.

$50.6 billion: Apple’s total 2009 revenues.

3: Number of PC laptops within sightline of editor and attendee Noah Robischon at presentation.

advertisement

10: Minutes it took Jobs to unveil the actual existence of and name the iPad.

.5: Inches the iPad is thick.

1.5: Pounds the iPad weighs.

9.7: Inches the display is diagonally.

720p: Resolution of 1024 x 768 screen.

1: Number of GHz in the Apple A4 chip.

advertisement

64: Maximum number of gigabytes of storage available.

16: Minimum number of gigabytes of storage available. (Other option: 32gb.)

10: Claimed hours of battery life, including watching video and using WiFi.

31: Claimed minimum number of days the iPad can remain on standby.

iPad

2: Number of iPad cameras rumored and expected.

advertisement

0: Number of cameras on the iPad.

1: Number of buttons on the front of the iPad.

1: Number of fingers Steve Jobs used to type on the iPad.

284: Number of physical Apple retail stores worldwide.

50 million: Number of people who visited Apple retail stores last quarter.

3: Number of stores on the iPad (iTunes, App Store, iBooks).

advertisement

140,000 : Approximate number of apps iPad can run out of the box.

3 million: Number of times The New York Times app has been downloaded onto iPhone and iPod Touch.

19: Approximate number of times execs from The New York Times prayed thanks for the iPad.

5: Number of major publishing partners for iBooks store.

$5: Cheapest iBook shown in store.

$15: Most expensive iBook shown in store.

advertisement

7: Estimated number of times Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wiped his hands on his frog-like bald head in desperation during presentation.

$499: Lowest price for an iPad (16gb with no 3G support).

$829: Highest price for an iPad (64gb with 3G support).

$50: Price shouted by Gizmodo’s Brian Lam when Steve Jobs jokingly asked the crowd’s opinion for the iPad price.

$30: Price for unlimited, no-contract 3G data plan from AT&T.

250: Number of megabytes in no-contract 3G data plan from AT&T costing $15 per month.

advertisement
iPad

0: Number of times iPad was trending on Twitter 15 minutes after presentation ended.

1: Number of times iTampon was trending on Twitter 15 minutes after presentation ended.

6: Number of versions of iPad produced (16gb, 32gb, 64gb, each with 3G and non-3G versions).

2: Times iPad was referred to as a “gold rush for developers.”

60: Minimum number of days until iPad is available worldwide. (90 days for 3G versions.)

advertisement

21: Number of times audience applauded.

2: Number of people allowed to sit in the onstage chair, including Steve Jobs. (The other was Apple’s SVP of product marketing Phil Schiller.)

Read more about the Apple tablet

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life