Apple iPad Launch by the Numbers

There’s a lot of information flying around about Apple’s just-unveiled iPad tablet, so we broke it down into its most basic form: numbers. Here, a quick scan of relevant info to make you the resident iPad guru.

30: Number of seconds after 10 a.m. PST that Steve Jobs appeared on stage.

19: years between the release of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook 100, and the first Apple tablet, the iPad.

34: Number of years Apple has existed.

$50.6 billion: Apple’s total 2009 revenues.

3: Number of PC laptops within sightline of editor and attendee Noah Robischon at presentation.