Apple iPad Launch by the Numbers

There’s a lot of information flying around about Apple’s just-unveiled iPad tablet, so we broke it down into its most basic form: numbers. Here, a quick scan of relevant info to make you the resident iPad guru.
30: Number of seconds after 10 a.m. PST that Steve Jobs appeared on stage.
19: years between the release of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook 100, and the first Apple tablet, the iPad.
34: Number of years Apple has existed.
$50.6 billion: Apple’s total 2009 revenues.
3: Number of PC laptops within sightline of editor and attendee Noah Robischon at presentation.
10: Minutes it took Jobs to unveil the actual existence of and name the iPad.
.5: Inches the iPad is thick.
1.5: Pounds the iPad weighs.
9.7: Inches the display is diagonally.
720p: Resolution of 1024 x 768 screen.
1: Number of GHz in the Apple A4 chip.
64: Maximum number of gigabytes of storage available.
16: Minimum number of gigabytes of storage available. (Other option: 32gb.)
10: Claimed hours of battery life, including watching video and using WiFi.
31: Claimed minimum number of days the iPad can remain on standby.
2: Number of iPad cameras rumored and expected.
0: Number of cameras on the iPad.
1: Number of buttons on the front of the iPad.
1: Number of fingers Steve Jobs used to type on the iPad.
284: Number of physical Apple retail stores worldwide.
50 million: Number of people who visited Apple retail stores last quarter.
3: Number of stores on the iPad (iTunes, App Store, iBooks).
140,000 : Approximate number of apps iPad can run out of the box.
3 million: Number of times The New York Times app has been downloaded onto iPhone and iPod Touch.
19: Approximate number of times execs from The New York Times prayed thanks for the iPad.
5: Number of major publishing partners for iBooks store.
$5: Cheapest iBook shown in store.
$15: Most expensive iBook shown in store.
7: Estimated number of times Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wiped his hands on his frog-like bald head in desperation during presentation.
$499: Lowest price for an iPad (16gb with no 3G support).
$829: Highest price for an iPad (64gb with 3G support).
$50: Price shouted by Gizmodo’s Brian Lam when Steve Jobs jokingly asked the crowd’s opinion for the iPad price.
$30: Price for unlimited, no-contract 3G data plan from AT&T.
250: Number of megabytes in no-contract 3G data plan from AT&T costing $15 per month.
0: Number of times iPad was trending on Twitter 15 minutes after presentation ended.
1: Number of times iTampon was trending on Twitter 15 minutes after presentation ended.
6: Number of versions of iPad produced (16gb, 32gb, 64gb, each with 3G and non-3G versions).
2: Times iPad was referred to as a “gold rush for developers.”
60: Minimum number of days until iPad is available worldwide. (90 days for 3G versions.)
21: Number of times audience applauded.
2: Number of people allowed to sit in the onstage chair, including Steve Jobs. (The other was Apple’s SVP of product marketing Phil Schiller.)