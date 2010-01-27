High-Speed Rail Coming to Florida

Last Spring, President Obama announced an ultra-ambitious plan to bring an $8 billion high speed rail project to the U.S. At the time, Obama said that there were ten potential high-speed rail corridors in the works: California,

Pacific Northwest, South Central, Gulf Coast, Chicago Hub

Network, Florida, Southeast, Keystone, Empire and Northern New England.

Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from Washington to Boston, the only U.S.

high-speed rail network already in existence, would also have the chance to

compete for funds. Tonight, the president plans to make the plan official.

And it looks like Florida might be the lucky state to get the first piece of the network. Obama is scheduled to visit Florida on Thursday, and rumors are swirling that he will bring $2.6 billion in stimulus funds for the high-speed network in tow. The 85-mile Tampa-Orlando network will only be the first part of a larger network that will eventually reach Miami.

