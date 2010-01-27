Hey Stupid! Diesel Thinks You’re Awesome

With every new day, the phrase “I’m just not the target demographic” seems to be more relevant for me.

Earlier this week I saw a couple of striking posters that caught my eye. They were bold, typographic and used hot colors. That was the good part. Then I read the message: SMART LISTENS TO THE HEAD. STUPID LISTENS TO THE HEART. BE STUPID.

This is a new ad campaign from Diesel fashions. Their pitch is that smart is cold, intellectual, and cautious, and has only one good idea. Stupid is exciting, hot, emotional full of possibility, and has “balls.” The logic seemed pretty weak.

I decided to visit their Web site for some clue as to what I was missing, I found an animated typographic video with thumping soundtrack spewing wisdoms such as “Stupid is the relentless pursuit of a regret-free life” and “Smart has the plans, stupid has the stories.”

This campaign hopes to capture video from people (aka customers) who will become part of their online video catalog and “give them the great opportunity to demonstrate their stupidity to the world.” It asks, “Are you doing something stupid like starting a band or building a tree house?” Not bad ideas to me.

Diesel’s strategy exploits the rampant obsession with fame–YouTubing, reality TV, and the chance for instant stardom in the social networking space–to create buzz and lure shoppers to buy their clothes.