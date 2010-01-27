Best of the Best of the Best-Ofs: Top Top 10 Architecture Lists

In the architecture world in the past few weeks, no one has had more fun than the Burj-bashers (except, I guess, their headline writers). It’s almost too easy: a pinnacle of vanity, the Hummer of architecture, a symbol of an era in which no one would choose to live. What ties the reviews together is that they aren’t just about the tower–they use the Burj as a scapegoat for a decade of excess. But if the ’00s were such a boom, why do all the Best of the Decade lists look the same?

And then, just a few days ago, came this. Mammoth, a fascinating, super-heady, theoretical architecture blog, posted a defiantly weird list that includes things like the Hadron Collider, the iPhone, and a “wetland machine.” The selections are unique in size and scope–not necessarily big (though most are), the projects definitely think big, re-imagining place and space and our relationship to it (this is a theory blog, after all). Not so fast, curmudgeons–the ’00s were more than just glitz and glam.



P-REX’s wetland machine would repair Italy’s drained Pontine marshes.