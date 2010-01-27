Meet the iPad, and All of Its Ready-Made Competition

In the hubbub surrounding the Apple tablet roll-out, one assumption that’s gone unchallenged is that Apple will naturally steam roll all its would-be competitors. Hold on. The field is far different than that which greeted Cupertino’s other recent runaway successes.

Apple can expect to face competition the likes of which it’s rarely seen. Unlike with iPod or iPhone, they won’t catch any lazy companies coasting on old tech. Moreover, the device’s sexy bonafides aren’t enough–Apple will also be competing for content. And content is the only reason anyone will care about tablet PC’s.

Here’s a look at the field of little–and not so little–people taking pot shots at the Apple colossus.

1. Other tablets

Computer makers such as Acer, HP, and Dell–who lined their pockets on netbooks–appear ready to jump on the impending tablet craze with all their might. That’ll put intense price pressure on Apple.

Microsoft is readying the Courier tablet. Google and HTC are working on a Chrome-based device.

More niche, experimental offerings are likely. A slew of small-time, competing concepts are in the works.

So much innovation will make it hard for Apple to demand a huge price premium for it’s design, no matter how sexy. And that, in turn, will make it harder to leap out to huge market share gains, as it did with iPhone and iPod.

2. E-readers

Concepts already abound, and there’s no doubt that they’ll be getting progressively wackier. The best example is the flexible Skiff reader. But Barnes and Noble’s Nook and Amazon’s Kindle will be furiously trying to up their sexiness.

In the short term, these won’t be able to compete in rich media, because they’re all black and white. But they’re still a problem, since they might soon become low-cost, single purpose alternatives to people who think they can live without the Apple Tablet’s snazzier features and added cost.

3. Content is King. It’s Also Promiscuous