Kleiner Perkins & Green Packaging Inc. Leading GreenStream

While there were flickers of the green movement in the 1960s only recently have we seen an explosion in the green sector. Much like plastics in the early 1970s, starry-eyed investors are lining up at the door to invest in sustainable technology because it is not just a trend, it is necessary for a sustainable future. Whether it’s green innovation from Kleiner Perkins or sustainable packaging, the eco-sector is booming.

Examples

Green Funding — Venture capital firms are funding powerhouses and every year, more are turning to the green sector to invest. Last year, the venture capital firm that helped usher in some of the most successful tech companies (most famously Google), Kleiner Perkins launched their $500 million Green Growth Fund.

“Many socially responsible investors are under the impression that there needs to be a tradeoff between social impact and financial returns. We believe it’s possible to have both and tradeoff is not always necessary,” said Josh Cohen, managing partner at the VC firm City Light Capital. However, many green companies are challenged to create not only a functional product, but a positive user experience. For instance, if an eco-car takes a long time to hit 60-mph, its functionality hinders its potential for success.

Green Packaging Inc. — “Designers are the architects of how we interact with the world around us,” says Krista Svalbonas, a Graphic Design Instructor at The Art Institute of New York City. “They have the ability to shape our relationships with products.” Green Packaging Inc. speaks to the green movement in the design world. Providing sustainable packaging (with eco-materials), Green Packaging Inc and other green collar designers are finding new and innovative ways to stretch their thinking to make a sustainable impact.

Stats

* The pool of socially responsible investment dollars in the United States has now grown to $2.34 trillion and the second quarter of this year has seen a 12% increase in clean tech investment, a $1.2 billion upswing.

* Though “green” products typically cost more, 80% of consumers are still buying green products and services today, according to Green Seal and EnviroMedia Social Marketing. Half of the 1,000 people surveyed buy just as many green products now as before the economic downturn, while 19 percent say they are buying more green products.

* Hewlett Packard ranked #1 on Newsweeks’ Green Study. Newsweek says, “[Hewlett Packard has] strong programs to reduce GHG emissions. The first major IT company to report GHG emissions associated with its supply chain. Has made an effort to remove toxic substances from its products, but Greenpeace has targeted it for failing to do better.”

* Intel took the no. 1 spot on Fortune’s Green Power Partnership Challenge, using 1.3 billion kWh in annual green power usage.