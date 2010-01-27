Paradoxes in PE: IPO’s, LBO’s and M+A

The Private Equity industry roots began with a governmental impetus in the 1940’s when a firm called the American Research and Development Corporation (ARDC) under the leadership of George Doriot began to raise money from institutional investors to hire soldiers returning from the war in manufacturing jobs. ARDC went onto greater heights in the 1950’s when it realized over $350mm from and investment in the Digital Equipment Corporation for less than $100,000.00. During the 1960’s the ties to the private equity and government were aligned as the Russians successfully launched a dog into space in its’ Sputnik program, so President Kennedy challenged the country into action while shoveling dollars into firms with the simple objective of using cash carrots and asset flow to reach a goal of getting a US man on the moon–first. These actions lay the groundwork for institutional investor involvement in the private equity industry. The pioneer who dramatically expanded the notion of institutional investor particpation was Lionel Pincus, he realized that regulations were important and strove to create the legal opportunities for pension funds to invest in the new funds. The firm he started, Warburg Pincus, with Eric Warburg the German banker became the first private equity group to raise $100mm. The team exceeded their own expectations and dramatically surpassed that amount by raising $1B 5 years later. The birth of the institutional investor, cash chocked mega fund was now complete to the future delights of Mssrs. Kravis and Schwarzman alike.

Expect the opposite to happen in the coming months, as the government seeks to reduce the size and power of the private equity industry. Concurrently, many institutional investors will press for distributions and seek exits from the illiquid investments that they are currently in. The two key words in the private equity industry will be the same as the keywords were for the hedge fund industry last year: consolidation and contraction. Firms will be looking to exit and return cash to investors so that they will not be caught in the ensuing wave of contraction and viably pursue what will be some of the best returns ever due to current market valuations. Everyone will be rushing to the door–but everyone isn’t going to make it.

The typical PE investment is 10 years with capital commitments, many of those commitments are currently unfunded and will remain so due to a lack of allocation capacity–this need for cash will create opportunites in the secondary markets which are unregulated and extremely opaque. This will allow the institutional investors interested in buying these investments from previous fund investors the opportunity to do so–approximately $75b to $100b in PE assets will change hands during these transactions. This process is highly attractive to the institutional investors because the general guideline will be to go into an existing fund cheaply versus going into another fund at a higher price. Approximately half of institutional investors and sovereign funds have indicated great interest in the secondary market–expect it to be hot for the next 2 years. These discounted assets will have high appeal and offer the much needed liquidity to managers and investors alike as everyone waits to get more comfortable with valuations. High yield default rates resulting due to the dearth of debt, greatly reduces the viabilty of many shops ability to do deals. Credit constraints caused by lower amounts of leverage will put returns under pressure since the industry was built on leverage–this is what has stymied the mega buyouts. There is currently $470B of committed but unused funds. Close to $800b to $1t has to be refinanced over the next few years–the combination of these factors will mean that it will take much longer to raise capital for new funds from institutional investors in the system that Lionel Pincus originated.

In terms of governmental interaction, President Obama took a slightly different track to get returns: he unleashed taxes against sponsor companies that own US companies with foreign subsidiaries set initially at $210b, this will create a layer of taxes for onshore multi-national organizations further constraining profitability–which will most likely result in funds being raised overseas to make investments in offshore vehicles that won’t be taxed in this country to take advantage of the hot emerging markets. The EU has been increasing taxes and regulations has been active in taxing the “locusts as well”. To be fair to our President, he has addressed the other aisle by essentially creating a stimulus for private equity through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 which allows businesses to pursue the cancellation of debt transactions and defer tax payments on the income until 2014–a date far beyond the wall of debt. There are far too many nuances and regulations to explain here that tie into what are know as “Applicable High-Yield Debt Obligations” or more affectionately known as the AHYDO rules. These rules applied can give companies additional breathing room before becoming distressed or bankrupt, ultimately as the wall of debt approaches and refinancing becomes critical–it might be what assists PE portfolio companies getting over the goal line. Rest assured that an additional wrinkle the government will give the industry is more regulation. A highly politicized environment is going to spur all types of new regulations which will undoubtedly require more transparency from the institutional investors and create expansive needs for more personnel and the costs that come with them. A few have already been outlined under the “Volcker Rule”–the main one being that banks can no longer make investments with their own money, which will cause further capital constraints. Another agenda item on the drawing board is the possible jettisoning of private equity arms from banks that own them—forcibly by the government. The main theory is to stop the conversion of debt into equity in the event of a bankruptcy and exposing the public. Continue to stay tuned, this will get very interesting…

Regardless of any tools or regulations, PE firms will need liquidity to return capital to investors, so that they can raise new funds in this environment (which will do incredibly well thanks to extremely low valuations). So the liquidation of investments, manifesting of profits and the returning of cash to investors is the top priority. This will most likely occur through the incredibly back-logged IPO market. The capital markets are a prime channel for the monetization for what we call private equity sponsor firm deals. Private equity sponsors IPO portfolio companies as well as IPO themselves, as we have seen with Blackstone and KKR. Sometimes they take parts of themselves out in carve outs as we saw with Greenhill after the successful IPO of the investment bank–in any case, returning cash back to investors is the top priority. Recently Texas Pacific Group (TPG) offerred investors the opportunity to reduce commitments and quietly cut their fund from $6bn to $4.6b–due to lack of deal flow. In the Middle East, Abraaj conducted a rights offerring for $375mm from existing share holders and having fortuitously returned $1b to investors before the crisis hit in 2008–additional exits through the M+A process are likely as long as the market conditions will bear them. The Birds Eye sale of $1.3B to Pinnacle , a division of Blackstone, was initially thought to be the thawing of the market as it had $1B of debt accompanying the $300mm equity from Blackstone. That deal was done at 9 times earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The driver for the deal was that-Pinnacle had sundry brands that would work in combination with Birdseye and create $2.6b in global sales with synergies–look for more of that in the future. These deals make great public companies. 😉

The absence of leverage is considerable in that there is over $400bn of PE debt coming due within the next 6- months (in tandem with the $2.7T wall of real estate debt)–unfortunately these loans were made at much higher valuations making the returns from these investments dismal causing those funds to not be in the first quartile and reducing their viability to to raise additional capital–and because PE is a lot like Ms.”What have you done for me late-ly?” Jackson (that should be the theme song for PE)–expect contraction as institutional investors don’t dance– but vote with their feet (and dollars). Private equity detractors have often decried that PE firms can only generate returns through the use of ridiculous amounts of leverage to enhance their performance returns, not unlike an athlete improving his performance on steroids, the onus is now on them to prove that they can generate returns without “the juice” i.e. read leverage. They will also have to show that the returns are due to their prowess as managers. This will be no mean feat–cunning as they are, this will send dealmakers to initially negotiating terms and the due date of maturities so that the exits can be more favorable making the likelihood of defaults highly unlikely for the savvy firms–in combination with saving their performance records. The less successful will find that their portfolio companies high debt levels will render them distressed assets. Making their firms sought after by institutional investors as much people are currently seeking the Janet Jackson’s 1986 “Control” album that spun the aforementioned private equity theme song–possibly regulating them to the dustbins of history. C’est la vie!

In short, the considerable dearth of leverage will translate into consolidation and contraction. The limited partner (LP) asset allocation scarcity in combination with declines will dramatically exacerbate consolidation in the industry. Experts estimate approximately 20-23 percent will go out of business in the next few years per a study by conducted in NY and London by a private equity london based firm — Coller Capital, a firm that specializes in buying unfunded partnership commitments.