They Got It! PLUS: How to “fire” a customer and keep them coming back for more.

The stars in my Gmail are aligned …

Not only has my $29.95 been swiftly refunded in the wake of my veiled threats to mentally blow up pallets of translucent polypropylene laptop covers (see 2010: The Year of Saying: “I Got It!”) but this recent NYT rant about being e-snubbed has gotten the equally e-gnored out in the streets, poking their pitchforks HR-ward.

In my post I described in graphic detail what I believe goes through the average customer’s mind, synapse by synapse, when a vendor fails to respond, either personally or even, “droid-ally” (auto-responder).

I confess my plea that finally hit paydirt included a link to my post, and a promise that I’d amend my pyromaniacal ways if refunded immediately.

I wrote: “If you refund me right now, I will honor your decency by posting an update stating that I finally was able to get through to you, that I received customer satisfaction, and that I can, once again, feel proud to be Chinese in a world where there is increasing distrust of doing business with people who look like us.”

Ouch! Did I just stick a pin in everyone who looks vaguely Chinese? Well, cases like this don’t help anyone who looks like me, what with the China product-recall stories on CNN of late.