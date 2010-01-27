Avatar: Lessons On Realizing Your Vision

This week Avatar, James Cameron’s 3D movie, broke an historic barrier by becoming the highest grossing film of all time. It beat out Titanic, also a James Cameron movie. The story of how Cameron engineered this feat offers a valuable lesson for anyone wishing to impact the world. If you want to build a business, launch a product, or drive social change, Cameron’s journey points to a tool-set that all successful innovators use to overcome the fundamental challenge of innovation.

Niccolo Machiavelli was one of the first to point out innovation’s fundamental challenge when he wrote:

“There

is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct,

than to take a lead in the introduction of a new order of things,

because the innovation has for enemies all those who have done well

under the old conditions and lukewarm defenders in those who may do

well under the new.”

While writing my last book, The Way of Innovation , I got a chance to interview several innovators, from Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus to Dick Hayne, founder of Urban Outfitters . Their experiences follow a shockingly similar pattern to that of Cameron’s journey.

You

see, all innovations begin with a new vision that is inconsistent with

reality. And successful innovators are able to enroll a critical mass

of people in that vision so that it actually becomes reality. I call this the “formation” process. It is like painting a dot painting. You know what you wa nt to create (your vision) and to make it real you must carefully place dot and after dot on the canvas until the world recognizes your vision. Each dot represents a stakeholder that you must enroll in participating in this new “order of the world.”

A recent article in B usiness W eek nicely plots out Cameron’s journey. In summary ,

it shows that for Cameron’s big vision to be real, he would need to

enroll four stakeholders: (1) he’d have to convince a massive number of

moviegoers to pay 30% premiums over regular movie prices for renting 3D

glasses, (2) he’d have to convince movie theaters to upgrade their

equipment, (3) he’d have to convince camera companies to improve 3D

video technology, and (4) he’d have to convince a studio to fund it all. Each

stakeholder had reasons to support his vision and reasons to resist it.

Great innovators know how to elevate the former and alleviate the

latter.