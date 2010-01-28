Higher Education’s Purpose: A Healthy, Just, and Sustainable Society

At colleges and universities, tomorrow’s business leaders, architects, product designers, policy-makers, schoolteachers, economists, etc. learn about how the world works and how things get done. To date, they’ve learned how to do this in an unsustainable way. But a change is coming, with hundreds of U.S. colleges and universities transforming the way they teach and the choices they pursue in research and operations. Simply put, they are preparing students for 21st century citizenship.

The presidents of more than 665 colleges and universities in all 50 states, representing a student population of over 5.6 million, have signed the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC)–an institutional pledge to integrate climate and sustainability into education and research, and to pursue climate neutrality in campus operations. Green MBAs are proliferating. There has been an explosion of green job programs at community colleges. And even that dismal ‘science’ of economics is getting a fresh look as the financial meltdown has people questioning old assumptions and giving ecological economics the serious consideration it deserves. (See Fast Company‘s Definition of Ethonomics [eth-uh-nom-iks])

Students and businesses alike see the need for education for sustainability. Sixty-six percent of the nearly 16,000 college applicants and parents surveyed by the Princeton Review last year said they would value having information about a college’s commitment to the environment in making their decision. Seventy-eight percent of businesses surveyed by the National Environmental Education Foundation said the value of environmental and sustainability knowledge as a hiring factor will increase over the next five years.

This is no fad.

We’re facing huge social and health challenges worldwide. Twenty-five percent of the world’s population consumes 70% to 80% of the world’s resources. Even before Wall Street imploded, 3.14 billion people lacked safe sanitation and lived on less than $2.50 per day. Humanity’s greatest challenge is figuring out how all people will have thriving communities and economic opportunity in a world that will grow to nine billion people and to increase economic output four to five times by 2050.