Quality of Service is a Must

Broadband Ignite periodically catches up with thought leaders in the
sector. This week we had the chance to chat with Praveen Kumar, the
chief technologist for PacketSmart at BroadSoft. Praveen joined
BroadSoft from Packet Island following the company’s acquisition. He
spent some time discussing the integration of their solution into the
BroadSoft offering and the momentum that has been building in the last five months. Click on the icon below to listen to the conversation.
You can dive a little deeper into the capabilities of VoIP monitoring and PacketSmart here for a 10-minute demo (software download may be needed).