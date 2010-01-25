Dealing with a Boss Suffering from “Jerk Vision”

The other day I heard ESPN’s popular talk show host, Colin Cowherd , use the term, “jerk vision.” He attributed the term to his colleague, David Fisch, who applies it to professional athletes who are so full of themselves they do not realize how others perceive them.

Star athletes are not the only ones suffering from “jerk vision.” Most of us have known, or worse worked for, those who have acted oblivious to others. Such blindness gives them free reign to do what they want to do. Put simply, these folks are profoundly unaware of themselves.

The warning signs of a jerk boss are manifold. These include putting self before all else. That means they speak first, listen seldom, finger point to escape blame, and take credit when it suits them. In short they are jerks.

The challenge for the rest of us is how to deal with them, especially if you happen to work for one. You have two choices. One, you can work elsewhere. In today’s economy few may be interested in this option. Two, you can find ways to work around them. The challenge is how to do it.

Put them first. Jerks crave attention so give it to them. Filter all of your ideas through them. Make certain you keep them in the loop on everything you do. This actually is not as hard as it sounds because a jerk boss is so self-absorbed they notice little, except for what they want to hear.

Cater to their interests. Note what their hot buttons are. For example, if your boss has a thing for quality, or reducing cost, or customer relations, pitch whatever you do as something to do with one of those hot button items.