Social Media: Probably NOT Right For Your Business

I’m probably the only person in Phoenix who doesn’t define herself as a social media guru. After all, I have helped hundreds of companies get started using various tools over the past ten years, and if it’s one thing I have learned: nothing works for everybody. Yesterday I went to the wonderful SMAZ conference to hear my old friend Park Howell give a talk on “the cold shoulder of social media,” in which he spoke about how a Facebook Fan Page didn’t work for his agency. Parks’s a smart guy and an advertising veteran, and he was trying to make a point about strategy.

I raised my hand and added that social media is more work than many small business owners are willing to do, and that it didn’t work in the same way for everyone.

Some woman in the audience answered me by saying that in just an hour a day, she had developed a community of 36,000 Twitter followers. She declared that it wasn’t much work. And it is “free.” She looked at me as if I were a jerk who needed an education. Oy.

Oh please. What good are those followers doing for you? Do they buy your product or service? Do they give you love? Do they give you advice? Are you developing a personal brand and is that your intent? Do they eat at your Chinese restaurant?

Why do you have/need them? How many of them are bots, and how many did you get from a service that just dumps followers on you? Do you ever even ask yourself those questions?

This is also what I learned about PR twenty years ago. Not all PR is helpful or necessary. Some “good news” stories about your company bring only copier and insurance salesmen to your door.

It’s what doctors know about Viagra and Cialis. Not everybody should be using them. They are great new tools, and when they work they are transformative, but you have to understand the specific situations in which they are best used, and if you don’t they can be very disappointing.