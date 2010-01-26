The Ecorium: Eden Project of the South

In what is being billed as the Eden Project of the South, South Korea and Samoo Architecture recently revealed plans for the Ecorium Project, a massive nature reserve featuring eco domes, an environmental think tank, and an education center. The 33,090-square-meter reserve is intended to further public awareness of the problems facing the environment. Once visitors get a look at the Ecorium Project’s gorgeous site, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get them into sympathy mode.

The reserve’s domed greenhouses will use systems that automatically adjust internal conditions based on the weather outside, as well as “High technology [that] tracks the sun and adapts the internal environment appropriately to create a global eco-environment across the spaces”. We’re not entirely sure what that means, but it sounds exciting.

No word on when the $113 million reserve will be completed, but it will probably be awhile considering that the Ecorium Project’s plans were just released to the public this month.

