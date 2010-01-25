The Impossibility of Economic Growth, Illustrated by the Impossible Hamster

We’re conditioned to believe that economic growth is necessary for survival, but what if it’s shooting our environmental goals in the foot? The New Economics Foundation argues in the new report Growth isn’t Working that economic growth is restricted by the finite amount of resources on the planet. That doesn’t mean that we should stop consuming–instead, we need to figure out innovative ways to thrive without increasing consumption. The NEF’s report offers more detail on the subject, but we think this little video about the Impossible Hamster sums things up pretty well.

[Via Greenpeace]