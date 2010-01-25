2 EASY STEPS TO ATTRACT FACEBOOK FANS FOR YOUR BUSINESS PAGE

How to attract Facebook fans for your business page

1-Mention the page on Twitter with a shortened trackable link to your page so you can see how may are clicking through

2-Add a fan page widget to the sidebar on your blog

How to set up your Facebook fan page

Options:

* HootSuite publishes tweets to Twitter and Facebook pages. It also allows status updates to be scheduled.

* Involver drops the Twitter tab at the top of the Facebook fan page.

* NetworkedBlogs publishes blog posts to the Facebook fan page.

WordPress is also a great blog platform to use and has some very easy plug-ins to make your Facebook fan pages and other web presences social!

JOHN DYE

President

FLUID STUDIO

801.295.9820 ext.22

http://www.fluid-studio.net

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dyejo

Twitter: http://twitter.com/dyejo

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/fluidstudio