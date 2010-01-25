2 EASY STEPS TO ATTRACT FACEBOOK FANS FOR YOUR BUSINESS PAGE

Some quick tips for you …
How to attract Facebook fans for your business page
1-Mention the page on Twitter with a shortened trackable link to your page so you can see how may are clicking through
2-Add a fan page widget to the sidebar on your blog
How to set up your Facebook fan page
Options:
* HootSuite publishes tweets to Twitter and Facebook pages. It also allows status updates to be scheduled.
* Involver drops the Twitter tab at the top of the Facebook fan page.
* NetworkedBlogs publishes blog posts to the Facebook fan page.
WordPress is also a great blog platform to use and has some very easy plug-ins to make your Facebook fan pages and other web presences social!
JOHN DYE
President
FLUID STUDIO
