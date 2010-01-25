advertisement
Xelerated Speaking at Linley Tech Seminar: Carrier Ethernet Design

By John Vernon1 minute Read

What:

At The Linley Tech seminar, Xelerated will discuss design requirements for next-generation Carrier Ethernet platforms.

 

Why:

Service providers desire to unify broadband and mobile backhaul as the need for service density increases.  Carrier Ethernet platforms must provide processing of 100-400Gbps per line card, 40GbE and 100GbE, and include hierarchical traffic management with ingress and egress buffering to support dense service edge features. In this presentation, Xelerated will discuss details of its 100Gbps network processor units with integrated traffic management, Ethernet PHYs and MACs, TCAM, as well as Xelerated’s unique dataflow architecture for wirespeed performance, and how they support increased service density for Carrier Ethernet.

 

Who:   

Thomas Eklund, Vice President of Business Development

 

When:  

Thursday, January 28, 2010

 

Where: 

The DoubleTree Hotel

2050 Gateway Place

San Jose, CA 95110

 

Press Contact:

Ilene Adler

