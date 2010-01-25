Xelerated Speaking at Linley Tech Seminar: Carrier Ethernet Design

At The Linley Tech seminar, Xelerated will discuss design requirements for next-generation Carrier Ethernet platforms.

Why:

Service providers desire to unify broadband and mobile backhaul as the need for service density increases. Carrier Ethernet platforms must provide processing of 100-400Gbps per line card, 40GbE and 100GbE, and include hierarchical traffic management with ingress and egress buffering to support dense service edge features. In this presentation, Xelerated will discuss details of its 100Gbps network processor units with integrated traffic management, Ethernet PHYs and MACs, TCAM, as well as Xelerated’s unique dataflow architecture for wirespeed performance, and how they support increased service density for Carrier Ethernet.