TechCrunch Report – Marketers Embracing Social Media

In this Alterian study, results show how social media is being more widely accepted and utilized by marketers worldwide.

See a summary of the TechCrunch report below.

Study Finds Marketers Embracing Social Media Marketing In A Big Way

by Robin Wauters on January 21, 2010

Integrated marketing services provider Alterian today released the results of their seventh annual survey on social media marketing adoption.

The survey covered 1068 marketing professionals worldwide.

Alterian found that 66 percent of respondents will be investing in social media marketing (SMM) in 2010. Of those, 40 percent said they would be shifting more than a fifth of their traditional direct marketing budget towards funding their SMM activities.

The survey also found 36 percent of respondents are investing in social media monitoring and analysis tools.

42 percent, however, said they don’t currently incorporate clickstream and web analytics data into their customer and e-mail database.