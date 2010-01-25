Five Reasons Why Facebook Needs a “Dislike” Button

Ever since Facebook began allowing people to “like” other people’s postings, millions of its users–and at least one Fast Company blogger–have been wondering the same thing: When will Facebook add a “dislike” button? Now, at last, we have an answer. Kind of.

“Currently, we don’t have plans to build a ‘Dislike Button,'” Facebook emailed us in a statement. “But that’s not to say we would rule it out for future development.”

Satisfied? Yeah, neither were we. Here are five reasons why Facebook should stop stalling, and start making our dislike button dreams a reality:

1. People really, really want it. Already, more than 3.2 million users have become fans of the “Dislike Button,” 1.3 million have signed a petition supporting it, and 550,000 have joined the group “100,000 Strong to gain a Dislike Button.” Given all the flack Facebook has taken recently for violating its users’ privacy, it couldn’t hurt to throw some of them a bone.

2. It’ll streamline commiseration. Ostensibly, the point of the “like” button is to let users approve their friends’ Facebook activity without having to write an actual comment. But not all Facebook activity is positive. We’ve all seen status updates like “Drowning in homework,” “Stuck at work on a Saturday,” and “Did the Vikings really just blow that game??!?!!” Adding a dislike button would allow us to express concern without really getting involved–the virtual equivalent of a sympathetic frown.

3. It’ll (possibly) boost revenues. By letting users “digg” or “bury” its ads–and then prorating advertiser costs accordingly–Digg has made lots of money and placated its users. Adding a dislike button could send Facebook down a similar path.