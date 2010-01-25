Poetic Perspective on the Apple Tablet

It doesn’t take a linguist to know texts and tweets are changing the way we write. A 12-year-old’s grasped that concept. (The New York Times, meanwhile, is just catching on.) There’s a certain poetry–usually unintentional, though who knows?–to Twitter posts and blog comments, and maybe even some blog posts.

But poetry about blog posts?

On the eve of Apple’s big reveal, old-school beat poet Gary Snyder fired off this gem from his electricity-free cabin in the Sierras. Presumably he uses his Mac in an Internet cafe or something. Though I can’t say I’ve ever thought of my dinged-up Macbook as a “perched falcon,” there sure are days when I feel like all I do is toss it scraps.

Just a little perspective as we all brace ourselves for when Apple changes the world of words again.

An excerpt: