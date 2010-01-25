Measure Your Marketing Program

advertisement

advertisement

·

“If we were to cut marketing in

half, would we see any significant drop in sales?” ·

“Dollars are tight. Where should we focus our marketing efforts

to further our business goals?” ·

“Our competitors are putting a big

effort into marketing via Facebook and Twitter. What are we doing in social

marketing?” ·

“My neighbor told me that his

company has cut back on events and advertising in favor of virtual conferences

and webinars. Why don’t we do that?” ·

“Where do our marketing

dollars go?”

advertisement

If you have been in a management “offsite” or in a boardroom

in the last year, you have certainly heard some or all of these questions. But these questions don’t get to the crux of

the issue. What CEOs and boards are

really asking is, “How do we know that our investments in marketing are

producing results; which activities are working and which ones aren’t?” Companies are getting tired of investing marketing dollars

with very little feedback about what is working and what is not working.

The latest round of buzz talks about capturing “mentions,” social sentiment,

and other online social metrics. Truth is, this stuff is pretty easy to capture

and there are a whole bunch of companies and tools (some of are even free) that

give you all, or part of the picture. The following are examples of information

you can capture with these tools: We had

534 mentions last week in the blogosphere; 65% of it was favorable, 20%

was negative, and 15% was neutral.

534 mentions last week in the blogosphere; 65% of it was favorable, 20% was negative, and 15% was neutral. We now

have 2300 fans on our corporate Facebook fan club.

have 2300 fans on our corporate Facebook fan club. We

were mentioned in 35 Tweets this week.

were mentioned in 35 Tweets this week. Our

corporate blog has had an increase of 5% in page views this month over

last month But what can you do with this? How is this effecting business? How much

effort are companies investing in pumping up these kinds of numbers, with

little regard for what it is doing for their businesses?

advertisement

Here are some concrete suggestions for getting your arms

around measuring your marketing program: ·

Articulate your goals clearly at

every possible opportunity. Maintain a meaningful scorecard that lets

everyone know how the company is doing. For example, if these goals include

generating brand awareness and buzz, then the statistics listed above should definitely

be part of the overall marketing scorecard. If your goals include generating

business, then find a way to connect these numbers to sales activity. If you

can’t do it, you are probably wasting time collecting these numbers. ·

Remember that social marketing is

only one part of your program. Track and measure the other elements, such as

email response, sponsorships, Google/Yahoo Ads, webinars, promotions, events,

etc. Produce a single view of response

rates from all activities to show the big picture.

advertisement

·

Since marketing activities work in

concert (e.g. someone saw your company’s ad running on a blog site and then got

an email message), try and determine the best combination of activities and the

optimum frequency of touch points. This

is really hard to do, but there are products and services that will be

available in the near future that will greatly simplify this. ·

Keep outreach campaigns short so

they can be analyzed and tweaked. Run controlled tests to evaluate the response

rates based on the following: Specific

outreach vehicle – email lists / newsletter sponsorships / ad location

outreach vehicle – email lists / newsletter sponsorships / ad location Specific

marketing messages – test several

marketing messages – test several Promotions

you are offering, e.g. special deals, white papers, webinars, etc.

you are offering, e.g. special deals, white papers, webinars, etc. Variation

of outreach frequency – play with the frequency of the outreach and the

specific day of the week/time of day

advertisement

·

Most importantly, tie responses to

sales activity. Follow marketing leads through the sales funnel. This requires

upfront planning and not a small amount of data massaging, but this is really

what you are after. If you can answer the following questions, you are on the

right path: From

“closed business,” where did the initial leads come from?

“closed business,” where did the initial leads come from? What

is the difference between the leads that generated sales and those that

did not?

is the difference between the leads that generated sales and those that did not? What program

(i.e. combination and frequency of marketing activities) provided the most

bang for the buck?

(i.e. combination and frequency of marketing activities) provided the most bang for the buck? Can I

show management how our activities are driving sales?

show management how our activities are driving sales? Can I

show management the value of each sales-related marketing activity? I admit that these questions are not easy to answer. Most

companies today don’t have the necessary infrastructure and tools to do this

simply. Sure, marketing analytics tools aren’t

new, but they are typically hard to use, require a lot of integration with

internal systems, and have to be run by highly-trained staff. The current shift

to online activity tracking, both in sales and marketing, however, will make

this easier over time. In fact, the

shift in the marketing mix will lead to a new category of “cross-channel

analytics” tools.