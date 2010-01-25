What is Our Company’s Purpose? The R-O-I Method

Have you read Daniel Pink ’s new book, “Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us?” If you haven’t picked it up yet, don’t wait too long; this book will forever change how you think about motivating individuals (hint: it’s usually not carrots and sticks).

Pink definitely motivated me to rethink how organizations might use multimedia in ways beyond traditional corporate communication methods. Let’s look at one idea from the book and adapt it for our purposes.

Closing the gap

One of the exercises included at the end of Pink’s book is about closing the gap between perception and reality.

The exercise goes like this:

1. Grab your team or department and give each person a 3 x 5 index card.

2. Have them write down their answer to this question:

“What is our company’s (or organization’s) purpose?”

Now read the answers and see how aligned, or, um, misaligned, your company’s purpose is. Can you start imagining all the various responses you’d hear? Wouldn’t this be a great opportunity to see how people perceive your company’s purpose? And then an opportunity to redefine and clearly communicate your organization’s purpose to everyone; internally or externally?

Imagine how powerful this simple exercise would be in audio.

Here’s how you might go about it.

Part One: (R)ecord

1. Grab your MP3 recorder (or even your old-fashioned Dictaphone!).

2. Audio record as many employees as you feel comfortable answering this question.

3. Optional: Transcribe the recording for easier editing and future reference.

4. Optional: Edit the audio. Nothing fancy– no music, no narration. Keep it impressionistic.