Ben Stiller, Conan Find Scum Under NBC’s Green Wash on “Tonight Show” Farewell

We’ve covered NBC’s attempts to brand itself as the “green” network before. It’s hard to say if the network’s “Green is Universal” campaign has been successful in any respect, but Ben Stiller made a good point about it that you may have missed among all of the shenanigans in Conan O’Brien’s NBC-bashing farewell from The Tonight Show last week: The whole thing is hypocritical, especially when the network builds, say, a $50 million studio for Conan that gets used for a grand total of 7 months. Check out Stiller’s right-on parody of “Green is Universal” below.