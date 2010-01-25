MercuryHouseOne: The Solar-Powered Pod Lounge of the Future

Why relax in the living room when you could be in a personal solar-powered pod? The MercuryHouseOne, designed by Architecture and Vision for the Venice Biennale, is the latest example of the mobile pod.

The space-age, prefab pod is outfitted with solar panels that keep it completely off-grid. It’s fashioned out of Carrera Italian marble, and comes with the latest in lighting, sound, and video technology for the ultimate lazy lounging experience. And the pod is portable enough that it could be transported by truck or helicopter to any remote–or not so remote–location. Architecture and Vision hasn’t announced plans to sell the MercuryHouseOne, but we imagine that it could be a hit at music festivals, where eco-conscious revelers would clamor for the opportunity to relax in a pimped-out lounge.

[Via Inhabitat]