Golden Globes: Not Sure You’ll Be Speaking? Be Ready Anyway.

As someone who has had the honor and pleasure of working

with celebrities, I am always glued to the awards shows. The recent Golden

Globes provided a fascinating opportunity to watch and observe public speaking

and presentation in a very high stakes, high-pressure environment.

At the top of my list of fabulous acceptance speeches was

Meryl Streep (video starts at about 2:00). Her performance was magical. Her remarks were unscripted, but not

unprepared. She was humble, funny, and very, very authentic. She exudes

confidence and presence. I was especially struck by her tribute to her mother,

describing her as anti-gloom and doom and her frank admission that she,

herself, was not like that. This was an example of the type of self-disclosure

I strongly advocate as a way to connect with an audience. It was not an

intimate detail, but added just enough information to allow her admirers feel

closer to her. Brilliant.

Importantly, we must remember that Streep is an experienced

performer and acceptor of awards. She embodied the maxim, Practice + Experience

= Spontaneity.

Drew Barrymore’s acceptance speech (video starts at about 1:30), on the other hand, did

not serve her well. And, surprisingly, just a week later, she flubbed her acceptance of a Screen Actors Guild Award.

A gifted actor and, now, director, Barrymore has been in

the business since she was a young child and overcome significant obstacles

along the way. Although she may not have expected to win, she should have

prepared nonetheless. Better performances could have further solidified the public view

of her as a major Hollywood player. Instead, the addled nature of her remarks and

uncertain body language had me recalling her years of struggle, which is

something, I can only imagine, she would like to put behind her.

Fortunately, the performances will not seriously undermine

her image, as she has more than proven herself as someone worthy of significant

admiration. For someone with less star power or for the average person, a

performance like that could be lethal.