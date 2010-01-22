More Fun With Indices!

Earlier this week we brought you news of an index that dipped down recently–and that was good news. Today we’d like to point you toward another one that has jumped up–and this is also good news. Got that?

The non-profit research group The Conference Board’s index of 10 economic indicators rose 1.1% in December, beating the 0.7% that had been expected. This surge was driven largely by factors monitoring inflation rates and new building projects.

The Conference Board’s index is closely watched by economists and other concerned citizens and historically has been used to predict economic growth for the near future–the upcoming three to six months. The index rose a total of 5.2% over the last half of 2009.