The Supreme Court Doesn’t Understand Globalization

Today the Supreme Court ruled that corporations can spend as much money as they want influencing American Elections. If I lived in China or Russia, I’d be pretty happy.

The Supreme Court is made up of justices who demonstrate no understanding of how profoundly the world has changed due to changes in business, technology and communications. Not surprising, since the average age of the justices is 67, with several members far older than that. I suspect none of these justices ever worked in a global company.

Corporations today do not belong to any geography. They belong to their investors. And those investors can come from anywhere.

Here’s the simple scenario the Supreme Court apparently doesn’t get:

1) Chinese or Russian-backed company acquires majority stake in corporation – ideally one with a nonthreatenening name like Sunlight Enterprises.

2) Sunlight acts as a holding company for several types of businesses, most of which are reasonably transparent, but a few of which are research and development focused, which means no one knows what they’re really up to.

3) One of these R&D businesses decides to support an advocacy campaign in support of Candidate Smith.