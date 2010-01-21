Snowboarder Shaun White Just Built the Secret Playground You’ve Dreamed of Since Age 13

Professional Snowbarder/2006 gold medal winner/duder superhero Shaun “Flying Tomato” White is nothing if not a multi-tasker. The subject of Fast Company‘s February 2009 cover story, he’s turned down as many lucrative offers as he’s accepted (he’s partnered with Target, Burton, HP, Ubisoft, Oakley, and others). When he takes on a project, though, he pours his heart into it.

Red Bull has returned the favor. In the year since we hung with the now 23-year-old, his sponsor has finished building him a $500,000 superpipe on a 12,000-foot-high face of Silverton Mountain in Colorado, accessible only by snowmobile or helicopter. “How many other snowboarders do you share this with?” a no-doubt cold and queasy 60 Minutes correspondent asks White as they hover above his masterpiece for a segment, scheduled to air Jan. 31. “Just me,” White says. Witness the living embodiment of every 13-year-old shredder’s dream below.



Watch CBS News Videos Online

Photograph: Martin Schoeller