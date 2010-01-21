Managers are what it is all about to retain women, by Telle Whitney, President and CEO, Anita Borg Institute

In our work with companies, we often work with executives who are looking to change the presence and impact of women in their organization. However, one of the unfortunate truths is that employees often leave managers, not companies. This is particularly true for women. For a young women coming out of school, this is typically their first job. Their managers (mostly male) are often trying on their first management job, and are learning their own limitations and biases. Many women leave without ever telling anyone else at the company how bad it is. But, it is also true that a manager, both male and female, can make an incredible difference in retaining women.

For most employees’ right out of school, the most important characteristic a manager can provide is confidence, confidence that their employee can do the job. I’ve had many mediocre managers, but the ones that stand out are the ones that went out of their way to make sure that I knew that I could do my job. At one company I worked at, they hired a new Vice President of Engineering. From the beginning, he made sure that I knew that he believed in the job I could do. We spent time ensuring that the engineering department was on track, but what really mattered, and why I stayed, was his confidence in me.

As another example, one of my colleagues worked at a large successful company in a technical role, and was about ready to leave. She brought a customer focused attitude to the development team, and was constantly criticized by her manager for not following the rules, although when they followed the rules the resulting product was often overly complicated and did not meet the customer needs. Another group within the same organization reached out to her and created a position for user centered design in their group. She transitioned to this new group a few years ago, and has been happy ever since. In her new role, her manager believed in her, and recognized her strengths, rather than working around them.