advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What is the future of print publication? Rise or demise?

By John Dye1 minute Read
advertisement

Wow—two very differing opinions on the status of print publishing.

See the graphic below (very long and vertical) and then the video at the bottom.

social-media-print-magazines

versus

dozens of myth-busting facts about magazines tweetable in 140 characters or less brought to you by www.magazine.org.

Where do you fall on this issue? Do you still read a lot of print publications?

 

JOHN DYE

FLUID STUDIO
801.295.9820 ext.22
http://www.fluid-studio.net

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dyejo
Twitter: http://twitter.com/dyejo
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/fluidstudio

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life