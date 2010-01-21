What Type(face) are You?

Pentagram put together a fun little flash program that psychologically analyzes you and tells you what typeface you are. I apparently am rational, assertive, progressive and relaxed so my typeface is Bifur. Bifur is probably the only typeface on that list that I haven’t used… but maybe I should. Try it out and let me know in the comments what typeface you are.
Click here for What Typeface are You?
http://www.pentagram.com/what-type-are-you/
