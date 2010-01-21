FLUID STUDIO SPONSORS MENTOR MIXER FOR NATIONAL “THANK YOUR MENTOR DAY”

In honor of National Thank Your Mentor Day, the Utah Mentoring Partnership is hosting a Mentor Mixer and Reception on January, 21, 2010 from 5:30 -7:00 PM at the University of Utah, Olpin Union Building, Crimson View Room.

This event is by invitation only; press is invited.

Keynote speakers include Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon, University of Utah Author/Historian Anne Palmer Peterson, and Big Brother Mentor/Corporate. Fluid Studio is the key sponsor.

“If you are enjoying the blessings of a healthy, productive life, chances are you had good mentors — positive adult role models who were watching out for you,” says Shurtleff. “If you haven’t already, it’s time to thank them and pass mentoring on.”

The Utah Mentoring Partnership is an umbrella organization of 40 qualified mentoring groups serving Utah’s children and single mothers in need. The Partnership reports more than six thousand children are currently waiting for qualified mentors.

“One way to be involved is to encourage your place of business to join the growing number of employers who have enacted mentor-friendly work policies,” says Anna Tibbets, Executive Director of the Utah Mentoring Partnership.

Under the Attorney General’s Mentoring Initiative businesses and government organizations allow workers one hour per week paid leave to mentor a child. “Studies show employees who volunteer are more pleasant and productive. Children get the support they need and the crime rate goes down in participating communities. Mentoring is a win-win approach for everyone involved,” says Tibbits.