The Coolest Careers in 2030: Space Architect and Body-Part Designer

The U.K. government recently commissioned Fast Futures, a trend-spotting agency, to predict what careers will be the hottest in the coming decades. Their findings, according to BD Online:

Fast Future consulted a series of futurists and trend predictors as

well as examining recent science and technology developments to create

a list of 20 new jobs that could be created in the coming years. It

predicted the advent of space tourism would create demand for

architects to design hotels and other facilities, both in space and on

other planets, by 2015. And in an online survey, space architect

beat virtual lawyer, body-part maker and vertical farmer to rank as the

most aspirational future job, alongside space pilot and space tour

guide.

(Above: a picture of the New Mexico Spaceport USA, by Foster+Partners, which is currently being constructed.) The report also highlights the technological changes that will shape the job market. According to The Guardian:

Traditional roles within medicine and farming are expected to rely much more heavily on the use of computers and robots,

while careers in social work are predicted to expand, to deal with the

continuing increase in popularity of social networking sites.

And here’s the complete list of aspiration jobs, via Smart Planet:

: Create living body parts for athletes and soldiers. Nano-medic : Nanotechnology advances mean sub-atomic treatments could transform healthcare.

That’s “GM” as in “genetically modified” or engineered crops and livestock. Elderly wellness consultant: As an aging population increases in size, we’ll need folks to tend to their physical and mental needs.

With the rise of cloning and other ethically-dubious practices, ethicists will be needed to ford the river of progress. Space pilots, tour guides and architects: Space tourism will allow for space pilots, tour guides and the architects that will allow them to live in lunar outposts.

When a deadly virus spreads rapidly, quarantine enforcers will “guard the gates.” Weather modification police: If weather patterns

can be altered and adversely affect other parts of the world, law

enforcement will be needed to keep things legal.

supercede national law, lawyers will be needed to handle cases that

involve people living in several nations with different laws.

“broadcaster.” Media will grow increasingly personalized, and we’ll

need people to handle all those streams.

electronic life is more cluttered than your physical one, you’ll need

someone to clean things up — including your e-mail, desktop and user

accounts.

celebrities, but now everyone needs a “personal brand” so others can

easily digest who you are and what you stand for.

You can read the full report here.

But for your average Joe or Jane, it basically boils down to: Romantic comedies in 2025 will still star a turtleneck-wearing architect with small glasses. Except his come on will be something about seeing the sun rise over the Eastern hemisphere, 100 miles up.

And in 2030, you’ll find the world of technology as incomprehensible as your grandparents find the current day. And here we thought living through the internet age would make us savvy to social change. Oh grandpa, you’re so cute! The reason I look different is because I just got this arm and that leg yesterday!