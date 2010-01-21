Inspiring Innovation Series: Workshop Wonders

It should come as no surprise to our readers that collaboration has been identified as one of the top trends of 2010. Collaboration is nothing new. People have been collaborating for eternity. In fact, Charles Darwin once said, “ In the long history of humankind (and animal kind, too) those who learned to collaborate and improvise most effectively have prevailed”.

Collaboration has stayed “on trend” all these years simply because it works. Especially

now that we are operating in a networked, digital age where open

platforms and social media are the norm, collaboration is as important

as ever. Companies may now claim to have a “collaborative approach to

business”, but what exactly does that mean and is this just the

buzzword of the day? At Sparxoo, we believe workshops are a great way

to ensure collaboration is more than jargon at your company.

Workshops are a truly collaborative way to supplement both

secondary research and traditional and non-traditional primary

research. No matter the client, we encourage them to roll their sleeves

up and participate in our day long worksessions. These workshops

exemplify collaboration as they bring client, agencies and partners

together across multiple levels and strata of the organization.

Learning from history, we want our clients’ brands to be differentiated

from their competitors and we believe the workshop exercises outlined

below are a fun, productive, and collaborative way to do so. Outlined

below are snapshots of three such workshop exercises you can easily

replicate to inspire breakthrough innovation for your brand.

I. The hat trick.

You may have been told at some point to “put your thinking cap on,”

but what exactly does that mean? Next time a professor or boss asks

you such a reductionist question, consider replying “which cap?” There

are, in fact, many different kinds of “thinking caps” a company could

consider sporting and, depending on which thinking cap, they may be

inspired by different thoughts and reach different conclusions. This

“hat trick” exercise is derived from Edward de Bono’s “Six Thinking

Hats” (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Six_Thinking_Hats) Besides being

a fun team bonding exercise, this exercise is an important

personification tool to help you work through the reactions—opposition

and support—from various audiences approaching a problem differently.

In a more literal interpretation of de Bono, you can assign the team

members different colors that represent different outlooks or potential

reactions (for example, the supporter, naysayer, etc) and then have

each person role play according to their symbolic assigned color. You

can reference de Bono’s assigned colored hats or brainstorm your own

color designation. Black for example could represent the devil’s

advocate, yellow the blind follower, or white the fickle.