After Coakley’s Loss: Dems Must Wake Up, Move Left, Be Powerful

Following Martha Coakley’s loss in Massachusetts, Obama will no doubt get a lot of advice to move to the center, to compromise more, to give up any hope for the progressive agenda he was elected to deliver.

But that advice is totally wrong-headed! If he wants to be

remembered as anything other than an ineffectual one-term president, he

and his weak-kneed party need to seize the debate, push the agenda, and

present themselves once more as the party of change. Maybe they should

even go back to Spiro Agnew’s “nattering nabobs of negativsim” and pin

that label on the GOP.

It is unconscionable that even the last few months when they’ve had

their precious 60-vote supermajority, they’ve kowtowed to the right and

let the party of intransigence frame and control the debate, and the

votes. Now that they’ve lost that cushion, they’ve got only one hope of

staying viable. Here’s the briefest outline: