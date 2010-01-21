Scott Brown is a Good Sign for Barack Obama

This column is about leading change and that’s what I elected Barack Obama to do. I am one of the milions of independent voters who embraced Obama in 2008 and still have high hopes for him. Scott Brown is our next message to Washington. I hope Barack is listening.

Absolutely huge amounts of good will, dollars, people, and time are wasted on partisan bickering. The circus in the Congress is a source of constant consternation and pain for those of us who still hold idealism for the highest offices in the land. What we have seen in the first year of our new president is a series of moves that banked on a Democratic Congress. Scott Brown is our wake up call.

It’s time for America to get beyond the angry posturing and mud-slinging. One would think the stakes are finally high enough that real work must be done. Stakeholders must be courted regardless of their party. Silos need to be broken down. In the name of our children and the sacred trust of leadership, it is time that consistent, systematic, and far-reaching efforts are put in place to engage all sides in dialogues that matter.

I don’t – and I don’t think the majority of Americans – trust the US Congress. Obama has to change that if he is to lead this country – it’s a Herculean task, and I believe he is up to it. However, it is a feat he has not been able to do as long as the majority are his hometeam.

Obama’s recent activity has put too much reliance on support from within his party. He should not be appealing to Democrat majorities, but to honest-to-God engagement with all sides that surfaces the challenges we are facing and frames them in ways that bring people together.

We have sent a signal to Washington from Massachusetts – this is a bellwether move if ever there was one. Get on it, Barack. Bring everyone into the tent. Republicans and Democrats alike – get them all in there. It’s time to deal. This is what every good change leader is faced with sooner or later. Your time has come.

