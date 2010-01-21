Junkitecture

Most people get the three “R”s of green living: Reduce, reuse, recycle. Here’s a fourth: Repurpose–As in turning a wine barrel into a hotel room or using glass bottles to decorate a temple. Repurposed buildings save material by reusing existing structures–it’s also called adaptive reuse–or recycling otherwise landfill-bound objects as building materials. Here’s what repurposing looks like around the world:

Bus Stop Shelter, Athens, Georgia

Designer/sculptor Christopher Fennell used pieces from three yellow school buses of different years (1962, 1972, and 1977) to construct this bus stop shelter. The scraps were welded together with seats from an old city bus.

Recycloop, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Built by 2012 Architecten and Jeanne van Heeswijks of Jeanneworks, the multi-purpose cultural center is made entirely from reclaimed kitchen sinks and held together with wire, scaffolding, and waterproof insulation boards.