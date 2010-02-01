advertisement
Where’s Next: Universal Studios’ New Theme Parks

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Accio new parks! This spring, in a major season of expansion, Universal, the world’s third-biggest theme-park company, opens the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, in Orlando, and Universal Studios Singapore.

