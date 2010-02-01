advertisement
What’s Next: Fair-Trade Textiles

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

TransFair U.S.A., which certifies fair-trade goods in the U.S., is venturing beyond edibles for the first time with a pilot project for cotton bed linens, towels, and apparel. The cotton farmers as well as the factory workers will be paid a premium for their production. The first certified textiles are set to go on sale this spring.

