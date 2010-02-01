advertisement
What’s Next: Big, Bold Bling

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Chunky accessories, many in Lucite, feature hugely in fashion houses’ spring 2010 lines. Often trendy since its 1931 invention, Lucite owes this revival to the economy. Even the snootiest brands are offering so-called fashion jewelry to appeal to the dollar-conscious. Explains Kwesi Blair of retail consultant Robert Burke Associates, “Most brands are starting to recognize that this is an opportunity to be unique, trendy, and brand-relevant.”

