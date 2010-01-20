From Walmart Parking Lot to your Living Room: Cast-Off Shopping Carts for the Home

My pick for the most iconic American object: the humble shopping cart. Invented in 1937 for the Humpty Dumpty supermarket chain in Oklahoma City, the shopping cart is now a natural feature of the American psyche and the American landscape. (Don’t believe me? Check out my favorite art project of the last few years as proof.)

So it’s fitting that when L,A, designer Ramon Coronado needed a cast-off, every-day object for his Mercado Negro furniture series, he chose the cart. After cleaning the things in his tub, he took a hacksaw to the carts and pieced them into a chair, side table, lamp, and a kiddie swing. The table, to be fair, still looks a little too cart-like, but the chair is downright stylish. Who knew?

[Via Design Milk]