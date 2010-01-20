Chinese Automaker Aims to Build Italian-Designed Future Car … in Alabama

Ever wished you could speed through an empty parking lot in your own updated version of Doc Brown’s Delorean? That dream could soon become a reality–maybe. Former Chinese carmaker Benjamin Yeung is trying to gather $1.5 billion for a plant in Alabama that will produce the Quaranta concept car, a hybrid vehicle designed by Italian design firm Italdesign Giugardo.

If Yeung’s plan succeeds, it could provide up to 4,000 jobs and help establish Alabama as a center of the new generation of car manufacturing. That’s a big “if”, however. The Alabama state government hasn’t pledged economic incentives for the plant, and Yeung hasn’t disclosed how much money it has raised up to this point.

Yeung also has yet to divulge the details of the strange-looking Quaranta, which might run on batteries, ethanol, or compressed natural gas. The windshield, roof, and side windows are all hinged to the front of the car and lift up to allow passenger entry into the three-seater. And unlike in, well, almost any other car, the driver of the Quaranta sits in the middle seat. That could make it a hard sell, especially if the race car-like vehicle is expensive. But if the Quaranta attracts a new breed of concept car-lovers to alternative energy technology, we’re all for it.

