Global Greening & Meaning: Finland’s DEMOS.fi & Sub.fi

I was invited to Helsinki this past November to speak on Lo Carbon Lifestyles and Meaningful Branding trends. The brilliant and fresh young innovators at the think tank DEMOS.fi (the one and only think tank in Finland) held a day named PELOTON in which they invited 20 Finnish journalists to partake in the information feed on Lo Carbon Trends within the traditional countryside setting of an historic Finnish mansion. Next, they handed me off to the brilliant, Audrey Hepburnesque creative driver of Helsinki’s young Sub TV station (what is her name?), who in turn invited 200 professional creatives to attend a presentation on meaningful branding. The venue was a historic trolley station in the heart of Helsinki.

Impressions of Helsinki and Finland

If you have heard anything about Finland it may have been

about drinking and a strong and dark landscape. My experience was anything but

bright, light and innovative in nature. Many of the ideators and innovators who

brought me there were fresh thinkers and healthy livers – vegetarians as a

matter of fact. So were many of the journalists… I fit right in. We enjoyed

several vegetarian restaurants and meals and I was lucky enough to do a

traditional smoke sauna with the crew at the country house. Some of us took a

swim in the cold, dark, night river beneath the silhouette of tall, black, bare

trees. It was glorious.

PART 1, PELOTON

Peloton: The Lo Carbon presentation day for Helsinki think

tank Demos.fi

The word Peloton translated means something like the draft

of first riders in a bicycle race that helps the other riders move forward. The

word Demos means something like Democracy or The People. The think tank is

funded in various ways and the projects are geared to inspire and benefit

Finnish society.

Finland is slowly getting wealthier and with this come

opportunities to explore new ways. Demos is one such group bringing in new

ideas. Their ideas for spurring Lo Carbon lifestyle change in Finland begins

with Peloton and sharing content with 20 influencer journalists, a brilliant

approach that starts with the media.

PART 2, SUB TV

Secondly they had me speak on meaningful branding to over

200 creatives brought together for Sub TV. The group was smart, tuned in and

very forward thinking. It was a celebration of new ideas and pragmatic

possibilities! I am in love with Finland and Demos was so smart to engage

television and creatives to finish off the approach.

Yet it did not end there. I was introduced to many other

great thinkers and teams and out of this came conversations on a potential

project with Finland’s manufacturing. Finland has a bright future and the smart

ones are looking at evolving the paradigms of manufacturing into the

sustainable humanist realms. It is my hope we help further this desire.

A special thank you once again to our editor Elizabeth Adams of ElizabethAdams.biz!