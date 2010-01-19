Global Greening & Meaning: Finland’s DEMOS.fi & Sub.fi

I was invited to Helsinki this past November to speak on Lo
Carbon Lifestyles and Meaningful Branding trends. The brilliant and fresh young
innovators at the think tank DEMOS.fi (the one and only think tank in Finland)
held a day named PELOTON in which they invited 20 Finnish journalists to
partake in the information feed on Lo Carbon Trends within the traditional
countryside setting of an historic Finnish mansion. Next, they handed me off to
the brilliant, Audrey Hepburnesque creative driver of Helsinki’s young Sub TV
station (what is her name?), who in turn invited 200 professional creatives to
attend a presentation on meaningful branding. The venue was a historic trolley
station in the heart of Helsinki.
Impressions of Helsinki and Finland
If you have heard anything about Finland it may have been
about drinking and a strong and dark landscape. My experience was anything but
bright, light and innovative in nature. Many of the ideators and innovators who
brought me there were fresh thinkers and healthy livers – vegetarians as a
matter of fact. So were many of the journalists… I fit right in. We enjoyed
several vegetarian restaurants and meals and I was lucky enough to do a
traditional smoke sauna with the crew at the country house. Some of us took a
swim in the cold, dark, night river beneath the silhouette of tall, black, bare
trees. It was glorious.
PART 1, PELOTON
Peloton: The Lo Carbon presentation day for Helsinki think
tank Demos.fi
The word Peloton translated means something like the draft
of first riders in a bicycle race that helps the other riders move forward. The
word Demos means something like Democracy or The People. The think tank is
funded in various ways and the projects are geared to inspire and benefit
Finnish society.
Finland is slowly getting wealthier and with this come
opportunities to explore new ways. Demos is one such group bringing in new
ideas. Their ideas for spurring Lo Carbon lifestyle change in Finland begins
with Peloton and sharing content with 20 influencer journalists, a brilliant
approach that starts with the media.
PART 2, SUB TV
Secondly they had me speak on meaningful branding to over
200 creatives brought together for Sub TV. The group was smart, tuned in and
very forward thinking. It was a celebration of new ideas and pragmatic
possibilities! I am in love with Finland and Demos was so smart to engage
television and creatives to finish off the approach.
Yet it did not end there. I was introduced to many other
great thinkers and teams and out of this came conversations on a potential
project with Finland’s manufacturing. Finland has a bright future and the smart
ones are looking at evolving the paradigms of manufacturing into the
sustainable humanist realms. It is my hope we help further this desire.
A special thank you once again to our editor Elizabeth Adams of ElizabethAdams.biz!
Resource:
Slide Share Lo Carbon Presentation. I will post the meaning
presentation soon.
http://www.slideshare.net/DemosHelsinki/peloton-jody-turner-low-carbon-life
NOTE on the LoCarbon Lifestyle presentation, middle section
on “The Situation We Are In” is not present. ALSO NOTE that much of this draws from Al Gore’s book, OUR CHOICE – a message worth amplifying.
http://www.amazon.com/Our-Choice-Solve-Climate-Crisis/dp/1594867348